Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 2.7 %

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

