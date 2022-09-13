Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 482.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Zscaler by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 230,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 113.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $11.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.63. 84,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.58. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.41.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

