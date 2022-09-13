Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.57 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Clorox by 403.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.48. 11,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,581. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

