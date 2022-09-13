Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.18 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 245.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.21. 42,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

