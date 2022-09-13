Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.74 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1,059.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in PPL by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 78,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

