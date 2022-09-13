Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $3.33 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,032,000 after buying an additional 672,596 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $2,240,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $89.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

