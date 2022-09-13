Quantitative Advantage LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,356,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,126 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,269,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 80,616 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,904,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 638,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 568,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,595. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.056 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

