Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases 10,150 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 4.0 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.75. The stock had a trading volume of 266,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $203.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $185.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

