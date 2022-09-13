QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of QMCI remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,520. QuoteMedia has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.
Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of QuoteMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.35 price objective for the company.
Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.
