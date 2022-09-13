Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,063,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,404,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 24.68% of Revelstone Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,853,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,003,000.

Get Revelstone Capital Acquisition alerts:

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RCAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 273. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.