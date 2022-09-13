Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys 31,052 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.42% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

TWLV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,472. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

