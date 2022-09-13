Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,540 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Merger were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth $31,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Merger Stock Performance

Pioneer Merger stock remained flat at $9.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,106. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Pioneer Merger Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

