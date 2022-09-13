Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 840,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,116 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after buying an additional 708,467 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 921,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 156,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 790,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 206,733 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 4,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,056. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

