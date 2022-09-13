Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,211 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.17% of Gores Holdings VII worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,820,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after buying an additional 747,290 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $23,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 625,217 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 462,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,089,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEV remained flat at $9.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Gores Holdings VII Profile

