Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases 23,775 Shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 523,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.46% of DHB Capital worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 367,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 26.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHBC remained flat at $9.83 during trading on Tuesday. 81 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,712. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

