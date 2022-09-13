Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases 350,008 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 700,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,008 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,527,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 448,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 211,323 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 68,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock remained flat at $9.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,614. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

