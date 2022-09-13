Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 724,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 9.66% of Ahren Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHRN. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $17,856,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $11,862,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,935,000.

Get Ahren Acquisition alerts:

Ahren Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AHRN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,239. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ahren Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahren Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.