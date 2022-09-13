Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $5.56 Million Position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 558,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.94% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPCS. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 38.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,175,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 326,984 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,917,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,463,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 83.9% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 658,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 300,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of DPCS remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

