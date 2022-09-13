Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $28.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 44,476 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 141,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 193,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RDN opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

See Also

