Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

