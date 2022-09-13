Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Coin Profile

RACA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT.

Radio Caca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

