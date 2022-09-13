Raiden Network Token Trading Up 11.1% This Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $47,055.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00094707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00069278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000321 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

