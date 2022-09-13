Ratan Capital Management LP Has $5.19 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ratan Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 3.6% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock traded down $10.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.28. 1,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,327. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

