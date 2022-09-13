Ratan Capital Management LP Sells 208,616 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Ratan Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,616 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises about 9.0% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Shift4 Payments worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOUR traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $87.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

