Ratan Capital Management LP Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ratan Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 86,989 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 5.6 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $8.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.95. The stock had a trading volume of 566,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,686,264. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.49.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.



