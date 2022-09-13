Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75-68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 billion. Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.60-$4.80 EPS.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,407,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

