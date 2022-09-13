Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75 billion-$68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.74 billion.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.72. 5,407,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,423. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $175,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Featured Stories
