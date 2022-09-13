RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Performance

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

Institutional Trading of RealNetworks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. Towerview LLC increased its position in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 568,629 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

