Redwood Grove Capital LLC Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,279 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy comprises approximately 3.0% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Clearway Energy worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,289. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWEN. CIBC began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

See Also

