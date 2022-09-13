Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,897 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.33. 4,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,529. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $82.46.

