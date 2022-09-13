Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 105 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

COST stock traded down $15.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $523.77. 31,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,054. The firm has a market cap of $232.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

