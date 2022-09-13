Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $10.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.05. 8,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,144. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

