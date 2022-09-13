Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $577,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 396,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,819,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The stock has a market cap of $240.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

