Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $721,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.2% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.7% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 330.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 75,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,831 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 432,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,724,560. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

