Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $12.91 Million in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 263,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 4.5% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,220. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Further Reading

