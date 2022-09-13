Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 4,262 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 50.9% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 152.3% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Down 4.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Shares of HD stock traded down $12.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,827. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.04. The company has a market cap of $292.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

