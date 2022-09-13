Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

RGLS stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,750,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

