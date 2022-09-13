Render Token Reaches One Day Volume of $10.52 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $131.67 million and $10.52 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00815167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token was first traded on February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is render.x.io. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

