Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a growth of 195.9% from the August 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

Shares of RNECY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

