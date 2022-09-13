ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) is Polarity Investment Partners LP’s Largest Position

Polarity Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 646,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,641 shares during the quarter. ReNew Energy Global makes up about 13.0% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Polarity Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNW traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. 7,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

