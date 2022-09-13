ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Up 254.8% in August

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 254.8% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ReoStar Energy stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. ReoStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects.

