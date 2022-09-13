ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Up 254.8% in August

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 254.8% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ReoStar Energy Price Performance
Shares of ReoStar Energy stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. ReoStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
ReoStar Energy Company Profile
