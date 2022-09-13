Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 13th (AEMD, AERI, AKRO, AMSC, ASH, BMI, BRX, CLDX, ENV, EYPT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 13th:
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
