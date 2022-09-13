Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 13th (AEMD, AERI, AKRO, AMSC, ASH, BMI, BRX, CLDX, ENV, EYPT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 13th:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

