REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Raised to $9.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 231,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,206. The company has a market cap of $692.31 million, a P/E ratio of 106.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the second quarter worth $110,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.