Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

