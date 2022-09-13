Reviewing Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autohome and Wejo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.14 billion 4.01 $401.78 million $1.83 19.83 Wejo Group $2.57 million 41.26 -$217.78 million N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

50.0% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autohome and Wejo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 0 3 4 0 2.57 Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Autohome currently has a consensus target price of $39.64, indicating a potential upside of 9.24%. Wejo Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than Autohome.

Risk and Volatility

Autohome has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 22.45% 8.49% 6.80% Wejo Group -5,417.99% N/A -231.09%

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

