Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.27. 13,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

