Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Shares Up 1.4%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 122,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 705,616 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $904,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 32.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,732,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

