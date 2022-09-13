Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ RELL opened at $15.85 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Richardson Electronics news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,930.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $826,230. 33.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Further Reading

