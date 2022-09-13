Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,329.23 ($64.39).

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,976 ($60.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,812.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,360.43. The stock has a market cap of £80.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.34.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

