River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 160 ($1.93). Approximately 7,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 53,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($1.88).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Blowers acquired 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £3,295.92 ($3,982.50).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Profile

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

